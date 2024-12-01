Open Menu

Gold Prices Recorded At PKR 283,400 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Gold prices recorded at PKR 283,400 per tola

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed another increase on Sunday, as rates surged to PKR 283,400 per tola, in line with a fluctuation in the international market.

According to the local Sarafa Association sources, the price of 24-karat gold was recorded at PKR 283,400.

Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 242,970 per 10g on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

More Stories From Business