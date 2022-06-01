UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Remain Constant At Local Market, Decline By $18 In Int'l Trading

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Gold prices remain constant at local market, decline by $18 in int'l trading

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed no change on Wednesday and was traded at Rs.137,300 in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 22 karat gold also remained constant at Rs.117,713 and Rs.

107,903 respectively, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.1570 and Rs.1,346 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $18 and was traded at $1831 compared to its sale at $1849, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Personnel Conferred Military Awards

Pakistan Navy Personnel Conferred Military Awards

20 minutes ago
 Pak Vs WI: Babar Azam says national squad is excit ..

Pak Vs WI: Babar Azam says national squad is excited to play upcoming series

22 minutes ago
 Careem partners with TDCP

Careem partners with TDCP

58 minutes ago
 PM underscores importance of increasing bilateral ..

PM underscores importance of increasing bilateral trade between Pakistan, Turkey

58 minutes ago
 LHC declares issuance of e-challans illegal

LHC declares issuance of e-challans illegal

3 hours ago
 ECP will hold elections on govt call: Raja

ECP will hold elections on govt call: Raja

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.