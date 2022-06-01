(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed no change on Wednesday and was traded at Rs.137,300 in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 22 karat gold also remained constant at Rs.117,713 and Rs.

107,903 respectively, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.1570 and Rs.1,346 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $18 and was traded at $1831 compared to its sale at $1849, the association reported.