Gold Prices Remain Constant At Rs.370,700 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained constant at Rs 370,700 on Tuesday, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also witnessed no change and was sold at Rs 317,815 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat gold was also traded on existing rates of Rs 291,341.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs 4,303 and Rs 3,689 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market remained unchanged at $3,480 and same was case with silver which was traded at $40.70, the Association reported.

