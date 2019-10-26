Gold prices remain stable at Rs 87,500 26 Oct 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The price of 24 karat gold remained stable on Saturday and was traded at Rs 87,500 per tola, Karachi Sarafa Association (KSA) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold remained stable on Saturday and was traded at Rs 87,500 per tola, Karachi Sarafa Association (KSA) reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also remained unchanged at Rs 75,017.

The price of silver during the day remained stable, according to the KSA report.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $4 and was traded at $1504 against last closing of $1408.