Gold Prices Remain Stable At Rs110,450 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold remained stable at Rs110,450 on Friday, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams gold also witnessed no change and was sold at Rs 94,693 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs 86,802.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1220 andRs1045.95 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market also remained unchanged at $1837, the association added.

