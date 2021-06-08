UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Remain Stable At Rs111,750 Tola

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Gold prices remain stable at Rs111,750 tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained stable at Rs111,750 on Tuesday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 10 gram 22 Karat gold also witnessed no change and were sold at Rs95,808 and Rs87,824 respectively.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1500 and Rs1286 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed increase of $9 and was sold at $1895 against its sale at $1886

