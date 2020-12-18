UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Remain Stable At Rs112,300 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Gold prices remain stable at Rs112,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold on Friday remained unchanged at Rs112,300, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, there was also no change in the prices of 10 grams gold and was traded at Rs96,280 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs88,256 The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1270 andRs1088.

82 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market also remained stable at $1878, the association added.

