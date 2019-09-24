Gold prices remain stable at Rs87,900 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold remained stable at Rs 87,900 per tola on Tuesday, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold remained stable at Rs 87,900 per tola on Tuesday, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Tuesday.

The price of 10 gram gold and silver also remained unchanged.

In international market the price of per ounce gold increased by $1 and was traded at $ 1521 as compared with the last closing at $1520.