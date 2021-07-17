UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Remain Stable In Local Market, Went Down By Rs7 At Int'l Trade

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Gold prices remain stable in local market, went down by Rs7 at Int'l trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The 24 karat per tola gold witnessed no change in prices on Saturday and was sold at Rs109,700 in the local market, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat also remained stable at Rs94,050 and Rs 86,213 respectively.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained static at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US $7 and was traded at US $1813 against its sale at US $ 1820.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler issues two resolutions restructuring RAK ..

7 minutes ago

On directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Al Dhafra Fest ..

7 minutes ago

Aptma, Bukhara governor sign MoU for textile compl ..

45 minutes ago

78,028 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

52 minutes ago

UVAS arranged free treatment camp for sacrificial ..

1 hour ago

UVAS, Punjab Health Department jointly organized a ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.