ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The 24 karat per tola gold witnessed no change in prices on Saturday and was sold at Rs109,700 in the local market, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat also remained stable at Rs94,050 and Rs 86,213 respectively.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained static at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US $7 and was traded at US $1813 against its sale at US $ 1820.