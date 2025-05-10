Open Menu

Gold Prices Remain Stable In Local Markets Of Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 10, 2025 | 06:28 PM

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

Price of 24-karat gold per tola remains unchanged at Rs350,900 in local markets of Pakistan

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2025) The Gold prices remained steady both globally and locally.

The stability was reflected in the local markets as well, where on Saturday, the price of 24-karat gold per tola remained unchanged at Rs350,900.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold also remained stable at Rs300,840.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce held steady at $3,325 and showed no change.

Besides it, silver prices showed no fluctuation, with the price of silver per tola maintaining its level at Rs3,417, and 10 grams of silver at Rs2,929.

More Stories From Business