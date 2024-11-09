Gold Prices Remain Stagnant At Ra.278,800 Per Tola
Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs.278,800 on Saturday, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold and 10 gram 22 karat gold also remained unchanged at Rs.
239,026 and Rs.219,107 respectively.
Likewise, the price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs. 3,300 and Rs. 2,829.21, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market also remained stagnant at $2,683, the Association reported.
