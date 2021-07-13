Gold prices remain static in local market, increase by $7 in international trading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs 108,850 in the local market on Monday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and ten gram 22 karat remained static at Rs 93,321 and Rs 85,544, respectively.

Likewise, the price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1440 and Rs 1234.56, respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by US $7 and was traded at US $1808 against its sale at US $ 1801.