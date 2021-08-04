UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Remain Static In Local Market, Increase By $3 In International Trading

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 04:30 PM

Gold prices remain static in local market, increase by $3 in international trading

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs 110,600 in the local market on Wednesday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and ten gram 22 karat remained static at Rs 94,822 and Rs 86,920, respectively.

Likewise, the price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1460 and Rs 1251.71, respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by US $3 and was traded at US $1813 against its sale at US $ 1810.

