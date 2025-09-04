Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Traders say demand for precious metals remains strong, with prices expected to stay firm amid global economic uncertainty and local market pressures

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2025) The prices of gold and silver remained unchanged on Thursday, maintaining their all-time highs in both local and international bullion markets.

The market reports said that the international gold prices stood firm at $3,540 per ounce.

In the local market, the price of 24-karat gold remained stable at Rs376,700 per tola while the 10-gram rate held at Rs322,959.

Similarly, silver prices also stayed unchanged, with the per tola price at Rs4,315 and the 10-gram rate at Rs3,699.

The traders said demand for precious metals remains strong, with prices expected to stay firm amid global economic uncertainty and local market pressures.