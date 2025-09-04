Gold Prices Remain Steady At Record Level In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 04, 2025 | 06:50 PM
Traders say demand for precious metals remains strong, with prices expected to stay firm amid global economic uncertainty and local market pressures
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2025) The prices of gold and silver remained unchanged on Thursday, maintaining their all-time highs in both local and international bullion markets.
The market reports said that the international gold prices stood firm at $3,540 per ounce.
In the local market, the price of 24-karat gold remained stable at Rs376,700 per tola while the 10-gram rate held at Rs322,959.
Similarly, silver prices also stayed unchanged, with the per tola price at Rs4,315 and the 10-gram rate at Rs3,699.
The traders said demand for precious metals remains strong, with prices expected to stay firm amid global economic uncertainty and local market pressures.
