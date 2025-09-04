Open Menu

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 04, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

Traders say demand for precious metals remains strong, with prices expected to stay firm amid global economic uncertainty and local market pressures

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2025) The prices of gold and silver remained unchanged on Thursday, maintaining their all-time highs in both local and international bullion markets.

The market reports said that the international gold prices stood firm at $3,540 per ounce.

In the local market, the price of 24-karat gold remained stable at Rs376,700 per tola while the 10-gram rate held at Rs322,959.

Similarly, silver prices also stayed unchanged, with the per tola price at Rs4,315 and the 10-gram rate at Rs3,699.

The traders said demand for precious metals remains strong, with prices expected to stay firm amid global economic uncertainty and local market pressures.

