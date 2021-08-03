Gold prices remain unchanged

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The 24 karat per tola gold witnessed no change in prices on Tuesday and was sold at Rs110,600 in the local market, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat also remained stable at Rs94,822 and Rs 86,920 respectively.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained static at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market remained stable and was traded at US $1810.