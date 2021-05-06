UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Remain Unchanged At Rs 104,100 Per Tola

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs 104,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs 104,100 on Wednesday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 10 gram 22 Karat also witnessed no change in prices and were traded at Rs 89,249 and Rs 81,811 respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of per tola silver and ten-gram silver also remained unchanged in prices and was traded at Rs 1380 and Rs 1183.12 respectively.

The gold price in the international market witnessed decrease of $2 and was traded at $1782 against $1784.

