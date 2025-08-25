Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs 359,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs359,800 on Monday, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 grams of 22 karat gold also remained constant at Rs.

308,470 and Rs 282,774 respectively.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver also remained stagnant at Rs.4,121 and Rs 3,533 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market was traded at existing rates of $3,371 and same was the case with silver which was exchanged at $38.88, the Association reported.