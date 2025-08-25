Gold Prices Remain Unchanged At Rs 359,800 Per Tola
Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs359,800 on Monday, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 grams of 22 karat gold also remained constant at Rs.
308,470 and Rs 282,774 respectively.
The rates of per tola and ten gram silver also remained stagnant at Rs.4,121 and Rs 3,533 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market was traded at existing rates of $3,371 and same was the case with silver which was exchanged at $38.88, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs 359,800 per tola27 minutes ago
-
Food exports decrease 10.25% in July47 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 20257 hours ago
-
Economy moving towards right direction: Khurram17 hours ago
-
RCCI organized Women 'SMEs Exhibition'18 hours ago
-
Event organized to enhance pulses production20 hours ago
-
Untapped wealth: KP's coal reserves hold key to spur economic growth1 day ago
-
Kissan Ittehad for fair prices to farmers1 day ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 20251 day ago