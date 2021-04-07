Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs104,000 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs104,000 on Wednesday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat also remained stable at Rs89,163 and Rs81,733 respectively.

Likewise, there was no change in the price of per tola and ten gram silver, which were sold at Rs1360 and Rs1165.98 respectively.

However, gold price in the international market increased by $1 witnessed no change and was traded at $1736 against its sale at $1735.