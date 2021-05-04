Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs104,100 per tola 4 May 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs 104,100 on Tuesday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 10 gram 22 Karat also witnessed no change in prices and were traded at Rs 89,249 and Rs 81,811 respectively.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 20 and was traded at Rs 1380 against its sale at Rs 1360 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs 17.14 and was traded at Rs 1183.12 as compared to its sale at Rs 1165.98.

The gold price in the international market witnessed increase of $3 and was traded at $1784 against $1781.