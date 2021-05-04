UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Remain Unchanged At Rs104,100 Per Tola 4 May 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 09:33 PM

Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs104,100 per tola 4 May 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs 104,100 on Tuesday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs 104,100 on Tuesday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 10 gram 22 Karat also witnessed no change in prices and were traded at Rs 89,249 and Rs 81,811 respectively.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 20 and was traded at Rs 1380 against its sale at Rs 1360 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs 17.14 and was traded at Rs 1183.12 as compared to its sale at Rs 1165.98.

The gold price in the international market witnessed increase of $3 and was traded at $1784 against $1781.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Eid al-Fitr will fall on 13th May in most Muslim c ..

5 minutes ago

Former Naval Chief Admiral Karamat laid to rest

3 minutes ago

Motorway police bans Private bus service after tra ..

3 minutes ago

30 die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Govt to make efforts for socio-economic developmen ..

3 minutes ago

Over 5000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Khanewal

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.