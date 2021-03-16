Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs107,150

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs107,150 on Tuesday, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold and ten gram 22 karat gold also witnessed no change in prices and was sold at Rs 91,864 and Rs 84,208 respectively.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1370 and Rs1174.55 respectively.

The gold price in the international market increased by Rs3 and was traded at Rs1734 against its sale at $1731, the association added.