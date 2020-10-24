Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs115,350

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold remained unchanged at Rs. 115,350 on Saturday.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also witnessed no change and was traded at Rs98,894, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver witnessed no change in prices and was trade at Rs. 1240 and Rs.1063.10 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $10 and was traded at $1902 against $1912, the association reported.