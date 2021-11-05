UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Remain Unchanged At Rs120,200

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 05:12 PM

Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs120,200

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs 120,200 in the local market on Friday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat also remained static at Rs 103,052 and Rs 94,464.

The per tola and ten gram silver also witnessed no change in prices and was sold at Rs 1420 and Rs 1217.42 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $13 to $1792 from its sale at $1779, the Jewellers Group reported.

