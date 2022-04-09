UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Remain Unchanged At Rs132,300 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2022 | 05:05 PM

Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs132,300 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs132,300 on Saturday in the local market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs132,300 on Saturday in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold remained constant at Rs113,426 while that of 10 gram 22 karat also witnessed no change in prices and was sold at Rs103,974, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1520 and Rs1303.15 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $15 and was traded at US$1948 against its sale at US$1933, the association reported.

