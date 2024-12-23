Gold Prices Remain Unchanged At Rs.273,400 Per Tola
Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs 273,400 on Monday, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold and 10 gram 22 karat gold also witnessed no change and were traded at Rs 234,396 and Rs 214,863 respectively.
The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 3,350 and Rs. Rs 2,872.08 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market remained stagnant at $2,622, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador
FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Persons with Licences issued in Dece ..
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Sc ..
World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai International Sports Conference
CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program
UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insurance for workers
Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on set film Ajnabee?
UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelerate climate action
EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban
Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club
UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festival
Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah
More Stories From Business
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 4,411.27 points5 minutes ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs.273,400 per tola5 minutes ago
-
DG TDAP, ICCI President unveil TDAP Facilitation Desk to boost trade35 minutes ago
-
CDNS accomplish Rs 650 billion in annual savings target55 minutes ago
-
Japan main stock index closes higher2 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report2 hours ago
-
Agriculture chemicals imports grew 4.77% in five months of FY2024-253 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 20248 hours ago