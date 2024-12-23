Open Menu

Gold Prices Remain Unchanged At Rs.273,400 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs.273,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs 273,400 on Monday, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold and 10 gram 22 karat gold also witnessed no change and were traded at Rs 234,396 and Rs 214,863 respectively.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 3,350 and Rs. Rs 2,872.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market remained stagnant at $2,622, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Price Gold Silver Market All

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador

Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador

35 minutes ago
 FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Person ..

FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Persons with Licences issued in Dece ..

50 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Sc ..

1 hour ago
 World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai Internat ..

World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai International Sports Conference

1 hour ago
 CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honh ..

CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program

2 hours ago
 UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insur ..

UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insurance for workers

2 hours ago
Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on ..

Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on set film Ajnabee?

2 hours ago
 UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelera ..

UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelerate climate action

2 hours ago
 EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

2 hours ago
 Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club

Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club

2 hours ago
 UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festi ..

UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festival

2 hours ago
 Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah

Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business