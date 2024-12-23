Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs.273,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs 273,400 on Monday, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold and 10 gram 22 karat gold also witnessed no change and were traded at Rs 234,396 and Rs 214,863 respectively.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 3,350 and Rs. Rs 2,872.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market remained stagnant at $2,622, the Association reported.