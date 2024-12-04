Open Menu

Gold Prices Remain Unchanged At Rs.275,200 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs 275,200 on Wednesday, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat also remained constant at Rs 235,940 and Rs 216,278 respectively.

Per tola and ten gram silver were also traded at same rate at Rs 3,400 and Rs 2,914.95, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market remained stagnant at $2,640, the Association reported.

