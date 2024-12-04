Gold Prices Remain Unchanged At Rs.275,200 Per Tola
Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs 275,200 on Wednesday, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat also remained constant at Rs 235,940 and Rs 216,278 respectively.
Per tola and ten gram silver were also traded at same rate at Rs 3,400 and Rs 2,914.95, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market remained stagnant at $2,640, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties
KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover
France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'
More Stories From Business
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim2 minutes ago
-
Banks, microfinance institutions urged to lead in providing housing finance53 minutes ago
-
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points2 hours ago
-
NPO to organize webinar on “Quality Control Circles”2 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 20247 hours ago
-
Stocks mixed as traders weigh US rates, China stimulus hopes16 hours ago
-
Ch Shafay chairs meeting regarding promotion of technical education17 hours ago
-
LCCI establishes over 100 sector-specific standing committees19 hours ago
-
Entrepreneur skills, innovative ideas imperative for socioeconomic development: Dr Sarwar Khan19 hours ago