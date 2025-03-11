Open Menu

Gold Prices Remain Unchanged At Rs306,000 Per Tola For 2nd Consecutive Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs306,000 per tola for 2nd consecutive day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs306,000 for second consecutive day on Tuesday, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat also witnessed no change and were trade at Rs 262,345 and Rs 240,491 respectively.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver were also sold on same rates at Rs,3,388 and Rs.2,904 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market remained constant at $2,910 whereas that of silver remained unchanged at $32.50, the Association reported.

