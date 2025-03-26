Gold Prices Remain Unchanged At Rs317,800 Per Tola
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed no change on Wednesday and was traded at existing rate of Rs.317,800, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 grams of 22 karat gold were also traded at the same prices of Rs 272,462 and Rs.
249,765 respectively.
The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,475 and Rs.2,979 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market remained stagnant at $3,021 whereas that of silver remained unchanged at $33.10, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak
Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer
New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Georgia
RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of AED8.8 billion
UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given in cash
FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment ca ..
MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat Punjab System
The UN General Assembly by consensus adopted the Resolution “Permanent Neutral ..
Pakistan set 129-run target for New Zealand in final T20I match
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs317,800 per tola1 minute ago
-
KP Govt mulls over formation of power regulatory authority51 minutes ago
-
IMF, Pakistan reach staff level agreement on first review of $7b Extended Fund Facility4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 20257 hours ago
-
IMF, Pakistan reach 1st staff level agreement under EFF8 hours ago
-
Haroon outlines key features of Business Facilitation Center16 hours ago
-
Stocks up as fears ease over next Trump tariffs17 hours ago
-
Provincial ministers meet Iranian Consul General17 hours ago
-
P&D Board conducts training workshops17 hours ago