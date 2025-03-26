Open Menu

Gold Prices Remain Unchanged At Rs317,800 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs317,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed no change on Wednesday and was traded at existing rate of Rs.317,800, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 grams of 22 karat gold were also traded at the same prices of Rs 272,462 and Rs.

249,765 respectively.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,475 and Rs.2,979 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market remained stagnant at $3,021 whereas that of silver remained unchanged at $33.10, the Association reported.

