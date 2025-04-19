Gold Prices Remain Unchanged At Rs.349,700 Per Tola
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs.349,700 on Saturday, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 grams of 22 Karat gold also witnessed no change and were traded at Rs 299,811 and Rs.
274,836, respectively.
Per tola and ten gram silver were also traded at existing rates of Rs. 3,417 and Rs.2,929 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market remained stagnant at $3,326 whereas that of silver also remained constant at $32.55, the Association reported.
