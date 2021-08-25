UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Remain Unchanged In Local Market, Decline By $12 In Int'l Trade

Faizan Hashmi 44 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 04:30 PM

Gold prices remain unchanged in local market, decline by $12 in int'l trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed no change and was trade at Rs110,000 in the local market on Wednesday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat gold also remained unchanged at Rs94,307 and Rs86,448 respectivelyThe price of per tola and ten gram silver also remained static at Rs1430 and 1226 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US$12 and was traded at US$1794 against its sale at US $ 1806.

