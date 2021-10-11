UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Remain Unchanged In Local Market, Decline By $3 In Int'l Trading

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs115,250 in the local market on Monday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat also remained constant at Rs98,808 and Rs90,574 respectively.

Silver per tola and ten gram was also sold at existing rates at Rs1400 and Rs1200.27 respectively.

However, the price of gold in international market decreased by US$ 3 and was traded at US$1755 against its sale at US$1758.

