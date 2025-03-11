Open Menu

Gold Prices Remain Unchanged In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 11, 2025 | 08:28 PM

Price of 24-carat of gold per tola remains steady at Rs306,000 in local markets

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2025) After stability in the international market, the gold prices in the domestic market also remained unchanged on Tuesday.

The price of 24-carat gold per tola remained steady at Rs306,000 in local bullion markets on Monday following no change in the international bullion market, where the price per ounce of gold remained stable at $2,910.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold also remained unchanged at Rs262,345.

Meanwhile, the price of silver per tola stood firm at Rs 3,388, while 10 grams of silver remained stable at Rs 2,904 without any fluctuation.

