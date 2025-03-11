Gold Prices Remain Unchanged In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 11, 2025 | 08:28 PM
Price of 24-carat of gold per tola remains steady at Rs306,000 in local markets
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2025) After stability in the international market, the gold prices in the domestic market also remained unchanged on Tuesday.
The price of 24-carat gold per tola remained steady at Rs306,000 in local bullion markets on Monday following no change in the international bullion market, where the price per ounce of gold remained stable at $2,910.
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold also remained unchanged at Rs262,345.
Meanwhile, the price of silver per tola stood firm at Rs 3,388, while 10 grams of silver remained stable at Rs 2,904 without any fluctuation.
Recent Stories
Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan
Cricketer Haris Rauf, Muzna Masood blessed with baby boy
Police report in Mustafa Aamir case reveals key findings
Rupee strengthens against US dollar interbank market
Pakistan team’s batting consultant Mohammad Yousuf withdraws from New Zealand ..
Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountability of interior, defence minist ..
National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday
Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!
Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area
Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
Rupee strengthens against US dollar interbank market24 minutes ago
-
Ambassador-designate to Netherlands Visits ICCI: Pledges focus on Strengthening trade ties1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, China agree to hold 14th JCC meeting of CPEC in July: Ahsan Iqbal2 hours ago
-
CCP issues show cause notices to steel manufacturers3 hours ago
-
SECP sees surge with 3,046 new Company registrations in February 20254 hours ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs306,000 per tola for 2nd consecutive day5 hours ago
-
Cars' sale, production up by 44.62%, 41.62% respectively during 8 months5 hours ago
-
Pakistani entrepreneurs urged to seize opportunities in Saudi Vision 20308 hours ago
-
Commerce minister embarks on official Oman visit to strengthen bilateral ties9 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates9 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 202511 hours ago