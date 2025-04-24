Gold prices remained unchanged at Rs.352,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained constant at Rs.352,000 on Thursday, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 gram 22 Karat also witnessed no change and were traded at Rs.

301,783 and Rs.9,195 respectively.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.3,457 and Rs.2,963 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market remained stable at $3,338 whereas silver was also traded at existing rates of $32.93, the Association reported.