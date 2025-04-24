Gold Prices Remained Unchanged At Rs.352,000 Per Tola
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained constant at Rs.352,000 on Thursday, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 gram 22 Karat also witnessed no change and were traded at Rs.
301,783 and Rs.9,195 respectively.
The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.3,457 and Rs.2,963 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market remained stable at $3,338 whereas silver was also traded at existing rates of $32.93, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail
Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage
Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices remained unchanged at Rs.352,000 per tola5 minutes ago
-
Ahsan chairs meeting to finalize integrated strategy for Gwadar Port operationalization15 minutes ago
-
ICCI, PSW to strengthen trade facilitation for business community35 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim55 minutes ago
-
Agricultural chemical imports increase 3.36% in 9 months55 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s earns $2.482 billion from IT services' export during Jul-Feb4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 20258 hours ago
-
Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk in May: Khurram Schehzad18 hours ago
-
NA Committee on National Food Security meets18 hours ago
-
EU slaps fines on Apple and Meta, risking Trump fury19 hours ago