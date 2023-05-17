Gold prices remains unchanged

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24-karat gold on Wednesday remained unchanged to close at Rs 233,100, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold and 10 grams of 22-karat gold also witnessed no change to close at Rs 199,846 and Rs 183,192.

Similarly, the price of per tola silver and that of ten-gram silver remained stable at Rs 2950 and Rs 2529.14 respectively.

However, the price of gold in the international market decreased by $18 to close at $1988 from $2006, the association reported.