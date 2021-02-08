UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Remains Unchanged At Rs 111,800 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Gold prices remains unchanged at Rs 111,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at 111,800, Karachi Sarafa Association reported Monday.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also remained constant at Rs 95,850 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold also witnessed no change and was traded at Rs 87,863The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 1390 and Rs 1191.

70 respectively.

However, the gold price in the in international market witnessed an increase of US $9 and was sold at US$ 1823 against its sale at $1814, the association added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Lahore teenager abducted, raped and murdered

40 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid swears in four DIFC Courts jud ..

42 minutes ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Pri ..

1 hour ago

Lawyers stage violent protest over demolition of c ..

1 hour ago

Opening Brief Of Multinational Naval Exercise Aman ..

1 hour ago

Markram, Babar and Hasan review Pakistan’s 95-ru ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.