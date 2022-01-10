UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Remains Unchanged At Rs 126,200 Per Tola 10 Jan 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 07:06 PM

The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs 126,200 in the local market on Monday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat gold also remained stable at Rs108,196 and Rs 99,180 respectively.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1450 and Rs 1243.11 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $2 and was traded at $1800 against its sale at $1798, the Jewellers Group reported.

