Gold prices rise in Pakistan with Rs. 300 increase per Tola

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2023) The gold prices have experienced a slight uptick across the nation.

All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association said that there has been a noteworthy increase of Rs. 300 per tola, bringing the new gold rate to Rs. 218,600 per tola.

In addition, the association noted a rise of Rs. 257 per 10 grams in the gold price, with the current market rate for 10 grams standing at Rs. 187,414.

Meanwhile, on the global front, the international market reports a $3 increase in the price of gold per ounce, reaching $2035.

This follows a significant surge in gold prices observed yesterday, with an increase of Rs. 5,700 per tola.