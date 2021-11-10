Gold prices rise Rs1000 to Rs 125,800 per tola 10 Nov 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1000 and was sold at Rs 125,800 in the local market on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 124,800 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1000 and was sold at Rs 125,800 in the local market on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 124,800 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 857 to Rs 107,853 against its sale at Rs 106,996 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat surge to Rs 98,865 from Rs 98,080, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1440 andRs 1234.56 respectively.

The price of gold in international market also remained stagnant at $1825, the Jewellers Group reported.