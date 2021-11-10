UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Rise Rs1000 To Rs 125,800 Per Tola 10 Nov 2021

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:54 PM

Gold prices rise Rs1000 to Rs 125,800 per tola 10 Nov 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1000 and was sold at Rs 125,800 in the local market on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 124,800 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1000 and was sold at Rs 125,800 in the local market on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 124,800 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 857 to Rs 107,853 against its sale at Rs 106,996 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat surge to Rs 98,865 from Rs 98,080, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1440 andRs 1234.56 respectively.

The price of gold in international market also remained stagnant at $1825, the Jewellers Group reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

FIRs lodged against five Nanbais for selling Roti ..

FIRs lodged against five Nanbais for selling Roti on exorbitant rates

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange turns around, gains 229 po ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange turns around, gains 229 points to close at 46,629 10 No ..

2 minutes ago
 Over 20 Terrorist Groups With Over 23,000 Militant ..

Over 20 Terrorist Groups With Over 23,000 Militants Active in Afghanistan - Mosc ..

4 minutes ago
 Prince Harry Says He Warned Twitter Boss About Pot ..

Prince Harry Says He Warned Twitter Boss About Potential Coup Before Capitol Rio ..

4 minutes ago
 US Contributes to Deterioration of Situation in Af ..

US Contributes to Deterioration of Situation in Afghan Economy - Russia's Patrus ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia’s fighter jet Checkmate will attract &#03 ..

Russia’s fighter jet Checkmate will attract &#039;intense interest&#039; from ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.