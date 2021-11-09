Gold prices rise Rs1500 to Rs 124,800 per tola---***Repeating after changing Day in intro***

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1500 and was sold at Rs 124,800 in the local market on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 123,300 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1286 to Rs 106,996 against its sale at Rs 105,710 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat surge to Rs 98,080 from Rs 96,900, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1440 and Rs 1234.

56 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $8 to $1825 from its sale at US $ 1817, the Jewellers Group reported.