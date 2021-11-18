Gold prices rises by Rs 2000, traded at Rs 124,000 per tola 18 Nov 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 2000 and was sold at Rs 124,000 in the local market on Thursday against its sale at Rs 122,000 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 2000 and was sold at Rs 124,000 in the local market on Thursday against its sale at Rs 122,000 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1715 to Rs 106,310 against its sale at Rs 104,595 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 97,451 from Rs 95,880.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1440 and Rs 1234.56 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $2 and was traded at $1860 against its sale at $1862, the Jewellers Group reported.