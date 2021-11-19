UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Rises By Rs 600, Traded At Rs 124,600 Per Tola 19 Nov 2021

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 07:34 PM

Gold prices rises by Rs 600, traded at Rs 124,600 per tola 19 Nov 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 600 and was sold at Rs 124,600 in the local market on Friday against its sale at Rs 124,000 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 600 and was sold at Rs 124,600 in the local market on Friday against its sale at Rs 124,000 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 514 to Rs 106,824 against its sale at Rs 106,310 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 97,922 from Rs 97,451.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1440 and Rs1234.56 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $2 and was traded at $1858 against its sale at $1860, the Jewellers Group reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Moscow Slams Suspension of Russian Community Counc ..

Moscow Slams Suspension of Russian Community Council of the USA as Purposeful Re ..

1 minute ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

1 minute ago
 Canadian delegation discusses minorities rights wi ..

Canadian delegation discusses minorities rights with HR&MA minister

1 minute ago
 NCRC to launch Three -day Campaign spreads awaren ..

NCRC to launch Three -day Campaign spreads awareness to curb child abuse

2 minutes ago
 18th Westbury ranking tennis championships from Sa ..

18th Westbury ranking tennis championships from Saturday

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange turns around, gains 378 po ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange turns around, gains 378 points to close at 46,489 19 No ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.