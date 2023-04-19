Gold prices see dip in Pakistan following global market trends

(@Abdulla99267510)

Despite a continuous upward trend in the price of gold throughout the week, various factors led to a halt in its rise. According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs550 per tola and Rs471 per 10 grams, bringing it down to Rs216,850 and Rs185,914, respectively.

Furthermore, in the international market, gold prices fell by $31 and settled at $1,974 per ounce on the same day. Last week, gold reached a record high of Rs218,600 per tola in Pakistan, but it dropped to Rs216,000 per tola on April 15 due to a decline in its rate in the international market.

However, it began to rise again at the beginning of the current week.

Overall, the fluctuation in the price of gold is influenced by various factors, including global economic conditions, political instability, inflation rates, and demand and supply factors. Investors often see gold as a safe haven during times of economic uncertainty, leading to a rise in its price. Conversely, stable economic conditions and a stronger Currency can lead to a decrease in gold prices.