Gold Prices See Major Decline In Pakistan, Drop Over Rs10,000 Per Tola
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 12, 2025 | 08:36 PM
All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association said that the price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs10,400, bringing new rate down to Rs340,500
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12nd, 2025) Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a substantial decrease on Monday, offering temporary relief to buyers amid ongoing economic uncertainty.
All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association said that the price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs10,400, bringing the new rate down to Rs340,500.
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs8,917, now priced at Rs291,923.
The domestic price reduction follows a downward trend in the international gold market, where prices fell by $104 per ounce, bringing the global rate to $3,221 per ounce.
The market analysts attributed the sharp decline to fluctuations in global demand, adjustments in the international bullion market, and a temporary stabilization in the Pakistani rupee's exchange rate.
Gold, considered a safe-haven investment, has remained volatile in recent weeks, with prices surging to record highs before correcting sharply. Jewelers and traders are closely watching both local and international indicators for further movements.
Recent Stories
Gold prices see major decline in Pakistan, drop over Rs10,000 per tola
Actress Sanam Saeed confirms she Is expecting her first child
Pakistan, India DGMOs hold first round of talks, agree to uphold ceasefire
Global Sikh community stands with Pakistan: Minister Arora
One held for electricity theft
RPO, DPO visit CMH Hospital
Rawalpindi Women’s University (RWU) hosts training program
Govt considering Joint Venture for Roosevelt Hotel in New York: Minister for Def ..
CM Maryam vows to uplift nursing sector across Punjab
Grand rally held in Upper Kohistan to celebrate success of operation "Bunyan-al- ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews health, population matters; ap ..
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices see major decline in Pakistan, drop over Rs10,000 per tola2 minutes ago
-
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal chairs meeting on a ..1 hour ago
-
Gold prices decrease Rs.10,400 to 340,500 per tola4 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 10,123 points4 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 14 paisa against US Dollar58 minutes ago
-
Cotton cultivation in Punjab reaches 2.116 million acres5 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 12 May 202558 minutes ago
-
PQ Activity6 hours ago
-
Dushanbe glacier preservation conference to be a milestone for global water sustainability: Tajik Am ..6 hours ago
-
NBP-Rates-2-Karachi6 hours ago
-
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens7 hours ago
-
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 12 May 202558 minutes ago