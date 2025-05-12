Open Menu

Gold Prices See Major Decline In Pakistan, Drop Over Rs10,000 Per Tola

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 12, 2025 | 08:36 PM

All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association said that the price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs10,400, bringing new rate down to Rs340,500

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12nd, 2025) Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a substantial decrease on Monday, offering temporary relief to buyers amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association said that the price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs10,400, bringing the new rate down to Rs340,500.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs8,917, now priced at Rs291,923.

The domestic price reduction follows a downward trend in the international gold market, where prices fell by $104 per ounce, bringing the global rate to $3,221 per ounce.

The market analysts attributed the sharp decline to fluctuations in global demand, adjustments in the international bullion market, and a temporary stabilization in the Pakistani rupee's exchange rate.

Gold, considered a safe-haven investment, has remained volatile in recent weeks, with prices surging to record highs before correcting sharply. Jewelers and traders are closely watching both local and international indicators for further movements.

More Stories From Business