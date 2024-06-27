Open Menu

Gold Prices See Slight Increase In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 27, 2024 | 02:48 PM

Gold Prices see slight increase in Pakistan

All Pakistan Gems Association says the price of gold per tola in the country has increased by Rs400, bringing the new rate to Rs241,000 per tola.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27th, 2024) A slight increase in the price of gold per tola was observed in Pakistan on Thursday.

According to the All Pakistan Gems Association, the price of gold per tola in the country has increased by Rs400, bringing the new rate to Rs241,000 per tola.

Furthermore, the association reports that the price of 10 grams of gold in Pakistan has risen by Rs343, now standing at Rs206,619.

In the international market, the gold prices decreased by $9, settling at $2,284 per ounce. However, the international price of gold in Pakistan, including a 20-dollar premium, is $2,304 per ounce.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Gold Market All

Recent Stories

Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response t ..

Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response to US on general elections

39 minutes ago
 vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device

Vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device

1 hour ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2n ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final a ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

6 hours ago
PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seat ..

PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats

15 hours ago
 US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency ..

US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..

15 hours ago
 Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for ..

Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over

15 hours ago
 PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan ..

PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..

15 hours ago
 AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders f ..

AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails

15 hours ago
 RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business