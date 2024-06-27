Gold Prices See Slight Increase In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 27, 2024 | 02:48 PM
All Pakistan Gems Association says the price of gold per tola in the country has increased by Rs400, bringing the new rate to Rs241,000 per tola.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27th, 2024) A slight increase in the price of gold per tola was observed in Pakistan on Thursday.
According to the All Pakistan Gems Association, the price of gold per tola in the country has increased by Rs400, bringing the new rate to Rs241,000 per tola.
Furthermore, the association reports that the price of 10 grams of gold in Pakistan has risen by Rs343, now standing at Rs206,619.
In the international market, the gold prices decreased by $9, settling at $2,284 per ounce. However, the international price of gold in Pakistan, including a 20-dollar premium, is $2,304 per ounce.
