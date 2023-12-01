Gold prices slightly go down in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association confirms this downturn, revealing that the tola price settled at Rs220,500.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2023) A major shift was observed in local gold prices as they underwent a decrease, with a Rs500 reduction in the tola price.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also experienced a decline of Rs429, ultimately being priced at Rs189,043.

On the global front, the international gold market witnessed a $4 increase, bringing the yellow metal's rate to $2060. These fluctuations occur against the backdrop of gold prices gearing up for a third consecutive weekly surge.

This surge is attributed to data indicating a moderation in inflation, reinforcing expectations for a potential rate cut in the United States.