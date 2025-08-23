Open Menu

Gold Prices Soar In Pakistan After Surge In International Markets

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 23, 2025 | 07:36 PM

Gold prices soar in Pakistan after surge in international markets

Price of 24-carat gold per tola (11.66 grams) increases by Rs 4,100, and reaches Rs 359,800 in Pakistan

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2025) The gold prices on Saturday recorded a major increase in both Pakistani and global markets, and put additional pressure on the consumers in Pakistan.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce rose by $41, and reached $3,371. This surge in the global market has directly impacted local gold prices, with a notable rise observed in Pakistan’s gold markets on Saturday.

Locally, following the global price hike, the price of 24-carat gold per tola (11.66 grams) increased by Rs 4,100, and reached Rs 359,800 in Pakistan.

Similarly, the price of gold per 10 grams surged by Rs 3,222, and reached Rs 308,470.

The increase in gold prices has been felt across **Pakistan’s jewelry markets, where buyers and sellers are grappling with the sudden hike.

Jewelers are now facing difficulties in adjusting to the new prices, and consumers are expressing concern over the rising cost of gold, which is increasingly becoming less affordable.

In parallel, the silver prices also witnessed a sharp rise.

The price of silver per tola increased by Rs 108, reached Rs 4,121 while the price of silver per 10 grams rose by Rs 93 and settled at Rs 3,533.

This sudden rise in the price of precious metals is attributed to fluctuations in the global market, which are now having a direct and immediate impact on Pakistan's domestic economy. With the price of gold continuing its upward trend, consumers and investors are closely watching the market for further developments.

