Gold Prices Soar In Pakistan After Surge In International Markets
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 23, 2025 | 07:36 PM
Price of 24-carat gold per tola (11.66 grams) increases by Rs 4,100, and reaches Rs 359,800 in Pakistan
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2025) The gold prices on Saturday recorded a major increase in both Pakistani and global markets, and put additional pressure on the consumers in Pakistan.
In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce rose by $41, and reached $3,371. This surge in the global market has directly impacted local gold prices, with a notable rise observed in Pakistan’s gold markets on Saturday.
Locally, following the global price hike, the price of 24-carat gold per tola (11.66 grams) increased by Rs 4,100, and reached Rs 359,800 in Pakistan.
Similarly, the price of gold per 10 grams surged by Rs 3,222, and reached Rs 308,470.
The increase in gold prices has been felt across **Pakistan’s jewelry markets, where buyers and sellers are grappling with the sudden hike.
Jewelers are now facing difficulties in adjusting to the new prices, and consumers are expressing concern over the rising cost of gold, which is increasingly becoming less affordable.
In parallel, the silver prices also witnessed a sharp rise.
The price of silver per tola increased by Rs 108, reached Rs 4,121 while the price of silver per 10 grams rose by Rs 93 and settled at Rs 3,533.
This sudden rise in the price of precious metals is attributed to fluctuations in the global market, which are now having a direct and immediate impact on Pakistan's domestic economy. With the price of gold continuing its upward trend, consumers and investors are closely watching the market for further developments.
Recent Stories
Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Recognition for 34 years of servi ..
UAE prepares 9th aid ship for Gaza under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
Gold prices soar in Pakistan after surge in international markets
UAE Team Emirates-XRG picks up thrilling Deutschland Tour stage victory
TRG brings in over $100 million a year, a crucial boost for country’s fore ..
43 horses compete in Wathba Stallions races at Mont-de-Marsan Racecourse tomorro ..
‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ delivers ‘Life and Hope 2’ convoy to sup ..
Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list
TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families i ..
Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa
Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, health benefits
Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices up by Rs4,100 to Rs 359,800 per tola13 minutes ago
-
Gold prices soar in Pakistan after surge in international markets47 minutes ago
-
TRG brings in over $100 million a year, a crucial boost for country’s foreign-exchange reserve ..59 minutes ago
-
ICCI urges reforms for better business environment2 hours ago
-
Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to boosting digital investment3 hours ago
-
FDA embraces digital transformation under PULSE project4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 202511 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 202512 hours ago
-
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) extends admission deadline till Sep 122 hours ago
-
NA committee on Economic Affairs Division meets22 hours ago
-
Govt determined to tackle malnutrition: Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiative Pro ..24 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 257 points1 day ago