Gold Prices Soar To Record Highs In Pakistan, Global Markets 

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 03, 2025 | 06:03 PM

Price of gold in international bullion market increased by $60 per ounce, and reached an all-time high of $3,540

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2025) Gold prices climbed to historic highs on Tuesday as international bullion rates surged sharply, pushing local prices in Pakistan to unprecedented levels.

The market reports said that the price of gold in the international bullion market increased by $60 per ounce, and reached an all-time high of $3,540.

The rise was attributed to growing global economic uncertainty, safe-haven demand, and volatility in major currencies, which boosted investor interest in precious metals.

Following the international surge, domestic bullion markets in Pakistan witnessed a significant jump in prices. The rate of 24-karat gold rose by Rs6,000 per tola, hitting a record Rs376,700 per tola — the highest level ever recorded in the country’s history.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs5,144, settling at Rs322,959.

Bullion traders attributed the sharp increase to both the global price movement and the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee, which has magnified the impact of international rates on local markets. They noted that demand for physical gold has slowed due to the high cost but investors continue to view the metal as a safe hedge against inflation and Currency instability.

The analysts believed that as long as geopolitical tensions, rising interest in safe-haven assets and Dollar fluctuations persisted, the gold prices werelikely to remain volatile, with a continued upward trend possible.

The unprecedented surge has raised concerns among the jewelers and the consumers, particularly ahead of the wedding season as affordability challenges are expected to intensify.

More Stories From Business