Gold Prices Stable At Rs.388,600 Per Tola
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The price of 24 karat gold remained unchanged at Rs.388,600 per tola on Thursday, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also stayed unchanged at Rs.333,161, whereas 10 gram 22 karat gold was traded at existing rates of Rs.305,408.
In the international market, the rate of gold stood firm at $3,668 per ounce.
On the other hand, the price of silver registered an increase. The price of 24 karat silver went up by Rs.31 to Rs.4,418 per tola, whereas 10 gram 24 karat silver rose by Rs.26 to Rs.3,787.
International silver prices also increased by $0.31 to $41.91 per ounce, the association reported.
