Gold Prices Surge
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The price of gold in the country continues to fluctuate and its per tola rates increased on the second day of the business week.
According to the local Sarafa Associations and All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs1,000, after the increase.
The price of gold per tola in the country has reached Rs.277,400.
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs.858 to Rs.237,826. On the other hand, the price of gold in the global market increased by $ 10 to $ 2,662 per ounce.
Recent Stories
Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19
FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage
One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices increase by Rs1000 per tola1 hour ago
-
National Food Security Ministry to organize two-day olive gala on Dec 131 hour ago
-
Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Commission meeting on Wednesday2 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close higher Tuesday3 hours ago
-
Mongolia's inflation rate reaches 8.1 pct in November3 hours ago
-
Industrial production in Türkiye drops 3.1% in October4 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange flat at open4 hours ago
-
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 20247 hours ago