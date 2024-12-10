Open Menu

Gold Prices Surge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The price of gold in the country continues to fluctuate and its per tola rates increased on the second day of the business week.

According to the local Sarafa Associations and All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs1,000, after the increase.

The price of gold per tola in the country has reached Rs.277,400.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs.858 to Rs.237,826. On the other hand, the price of gold in the global market increased by $ 10 to $ 2,662 per ounce.

More Stories From Business