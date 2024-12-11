Gold prices surge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Gold prices continue to rise, and today too, a huge increase of Rs.3,100 per tola has been seen in the price of gold on Wednesday.

According to local Sarafa Association and the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association sources, the price of 24-carat gold per tola in local bullion markets has increased by Rs3,100 to Rs.280,500, while the price of 10 grams of gold has also increased by Rs.2,658 to Rs.240,484.