Gold prices surge across Pakistan amid increase in global market

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2024) The Gold prices on Saturday witnessed a major increase across Pakistan, with rates rising sharply both locally and internationally.

The All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association reported that the price of gold in the domestic market surged by Rs2,500 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs256,200.

In addition, the price for 10 grams of gold also witnessed a rise, climbing by Rs 2,144, and is now being sold at Rs223,080.

On the global front, gold prices experienced a significant boost as well. The price per ounce increased by $46, bringing the international rate to $2,507.